House gutted

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
A large abandoned one-story wooden house ignited and burned. The structure of the log. High powerful fire above the roof. Dangerous situation for the forest and nearby buildings. Increased fire hazard.
HT Correspondent
DEMOW, April 25: A house was gutted in fire in Bokota Sunbesa near Demow on Monday night due to which sensation prevails in that area. According to Sources, Jiten Karmakar, a resident of Bokota Sunbesa near Demow house, was gutted in a fire on Monday night. The incident occurred when the wife of Jiten Karmakar and his two children were sleeping on Monday night and luckily, they were able to escape. Due to the fire, the essential things which were in the house were gutted in fire. It is suspected that due to a short circuit, the fire incident took place. The fire brigade with the help of the locals doused the fire but everything was completely burnt by then.

