Huge cache of arms and ammunitions recovered in Assam’s Diphu

HT Digital,

Diphu, Feb 25: Officials reported the recovery of a significant arms cache, including an AK-47 assault rifle, three 0.32 mm pistols, magazines with live bullets, and hand-grenades, during a joint operation on Saturday night in Diphu, Assam.

- Advertisement -

Three individuals, identified as Nijesh Langthasa, Manik Haflongbar and Kumud, alias Rothai Phonglo, were detained during the operation.

The operation was a joint effort by Diphu Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The arms cache was discovered concealed in the compound of Nijesh Langthasa’s Nailalung residence.

A subsequent operation by Dhansiri Police in Karbi Anglong following the detainees’ confession led to the recovery of a hand-made pistol. The officials are continuing their interrogation of the detainees for additional information.