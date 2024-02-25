16 C
Guwahati
Sunday, February 25, 2024
type here...

Huge cache of arms and ammunitions recovered in Assam’s Diphu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Diphu, Feb 25: Officials reported the recovery of a significant arms cache, including an AK-47 assault rifle, three 0.32 mm pistols, magazines with live bullets, and hand-grenades, during a joint operation on Saturday night in Diphu, Assam.

- Advertisement -

Three individuals, identified as Nijesh Langthasa, Manik Haflongbar and Kumud, alias Rothai Phonglo, were detained during the operation.

The operation was a joint effort by Diphu Police in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The arms cache was discovered concealed in the compound of Nijesh Langthasa’s Nailalung residence.

A subsequent operation by Dhansiri Police in Karbi Anglong following the detainees’ confession led to the recovery of a hand-made pistol. The officials are continuing their interrogation of the detainees for additional information.

15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
10 Types Of Parathas To Try
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Two workers electrocuted in Numaligarh, hospitalized

The Hills Times - 0
15 Fun Weekend Trips From Guwahati Kaji Nemu Declared The State Fruit Of Assam 10 Indian States With The Largest Forest Cover 10 Types Of Parathas To Try Best Places to Visit in Summer in India