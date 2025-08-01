31.8 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 1, 2025
Human Trafficking Racket Busted at Tinsukia Railway Station: 26 Rescued

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, AUGUST 1: In a major success, railway authorities have broken up a human trafficking racket running through the Tinsukia Railway Station in Assam. A joint raid by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRPF) resulted in the rescue of 26 girls and women who were trafficked to Tamil Nadu on fake identity documents.

The victims were intercepted during a routine checkup at the rail junction. The traffickers, as per officials, had allegedly forged papers and were moving the girls without prior permission or knowledge from their families. The rescue drive was prompted by an intelligence tip received by the Dibrugarh Railway Security Force, which acted quickly to coordinate with their counterparts in Tinsukia.

Five suspects—both male and female—who are suspected to be members of the trafficking gang, have been arrested by the authorities. Initial investigation showed that the traffickers had misled the families of the victims by offering them training in tailoring at a centre in Borgaon, with work in garment factories afterwards.

One of the alleged victims, Bidyut Dutta, said the girls were being sent to work in a textile mill in Tamil Nadu. Police are still probing to confirm this claim and reveal the extent of the trafficking ring.

