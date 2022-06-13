RPF of NFR rescues 10 minors, apprehends 1 trafficker

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 12: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR successfully rescued 10 minors during routine checking on June 8 and 9 at different trains and railway stations over NF Railway. RPF also apprehended 1 person during this period who was involved in human trafficking.

On June 8, RPF team of Kokrajhar post, conducted a joint drive with members of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation at Kokrajhar station against human trafficking. During the drive they rescued two minor boys. In an incident on the same day, under the supervision of a sub inspector of the RPF/Guwahati, Railway Child Line, Guwahati conducted a check at Guwahati Railway Station. They rescued one minor girl during their checking. In other incidents on the same day, a team of RPF/Katihar rescued one minor boy from Katihar station and RPF/Dalkhola rescued one minor boy from Suryakamal station while performing their duty. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee/Kokrajhar, Railway Childline/Guwahati, Railway Childline/Katihar for safe custody and further course of action.

Moreover, on June 9, a RPF team of New Bongaigaon while conducting a routine check rescued two minor girls from New Bongaigaon Railway Station. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to the in-charge, Sakhi One Stop Centre, Bongaigaon for safe custody and further course of action. On the same day, a team of RPF/Guwahati along with the members of Railway Child Line, Guwahati conducted a check at Guwahati Railway Station. They rescued one minor boy during their checking. Later, the rescued minor was handed over to Railway Childline/Guwahati for safe custody and further course of action.

In a recent incident on June 9, Crime Prevention and Detection Squad of RPF/Alipurduar under the supervision of divisional security commissioner of RPF/Alipurduar, while conducting a drive in Train no. 12505 Dn (Northeast Express) from Kokrajhar to New Coochbehar railway station rescued two minor girls and apprehended one trafficker. On interrogation it was learnt that the two rescued minor girls were brought by the trafficker from their home without the consent of their parents. The rescued minor girls and trafficker were de-boarded at New Coochbehar railway station. The apprehended trafficker along with the rescued girls were handed over to officer in-charge/government railway police/ New Coochbehar for necessary legal action.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) train escort parties and staff deployed at stations are vigilant and lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian, etc. A new initiative under ‘Meri Saheli’ has been initiated over NF Railway and functioning round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of helpline no. 139 in case of any exigency.