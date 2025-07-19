Illegal Liquor Seized in Sarupeta Police Raid, Locals Raise Allegations of Official Collusion

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 19: A midnight raid by Sarupeta Police in Bajali district’s Puthimari locality led to the detection of four cartons of illicit liquor, making headlines amidst sharp public reaction and attention. The raid, facilitated by vigilant local people, has once again brought into light the continuing problem of illicit liquor business thriving in the area.

From sources, the targeted shop in the raid had been under suspicion for some time with multiple reports from residents complaining of illegal sales of alcohol. Police action was a confirmation of these suspicions; however, the owner of the shop was reportedly away when he received news that the police were arriving.

The incident has also reopened suspicions of collusion among the Bajali Excise Department officials and those in the illicit liquor trade. A number of locals have accused some section of excise officials of deliberately turning blind eyes to such illegal activities, and in certain instances, of facilitating them allegedly.

This alleged connection between enforcement officials and bootleggers is considered a major driver of the continued and unabated expansion of the illegal liquor business in the region.