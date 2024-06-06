34 C
Thursday, June 6, 2024
IMD issues orange alert in Assam, NE states until June 8

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 6: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued orange alert as it predicted rainfall followed by lightning, thunderstorm and breezy winds are likely to take place in entire Assam and other Northeastern states for the next couple of days.

IMD on its official X handle wrote, “isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 07th & 08th June, 2024”.

Meanwhile, cyclone Remal has brought heavy rainfall in Assam, resulting in extensive flooding.

As per reports from The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), five individuals drowned in Cachar, a woman lost her life in Nagaon and a child died due to the deluge in Kamrup (Metro) district on Tuesday. The report also mentioned that the flood affected 60451 people in Hojai district, and 19524 in Karimganj district.

Till now, the inundate has made an impact on 4.23 lakh people across 10 districts, and 459 villages are still underwater. The other districts affected are Dhemaji, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, and Karbi Anglong West.

