Incessant Rainfall Damages Temporary Dyke at Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Power Project

Lakhimpur, June 14: Incessant rainfall has caused damage to the temporary dyke guarding the powerhouse of the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Power (SLHEP) project in Lakhimpur, Assam. The hydropower plant is a project of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

Due to the continuous heavy rainfall, the water level of River Subansiri rose, which led to the breach of the dyke constructed temporarily for the powerhouse of the power plant. However, the breach did not pose any threat to the Subansiri Lower Hydro Electrical Power plant.

An NHPC official stated that the breached dyke of the NHPC plant was intended to be hauled down in the next few days. The 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydro Electric Project site is located in Gerakamukh, Lower Subansiri, and the power house project is being constructed by NHPC Limited and is nearly complete.

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh reviewed the construction progress and safety aspects of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project on May 31, 2023.

The Ministry of Power informed that Singh reviewed the construction progress, safety aspects related to the project, and preparedness required to be undertaken in view of the upcoming monsoon season.

The project has achieved significant progress in dam concreting, with 14 blocks achieving the top level of 210 meters, and the balance 2 blocks to be completed by June 2023.

Additionally, 37 meters of dam height has been raised with concrete pouring of more than 2.5 lakhs cubic meters during the last 6 months, which is a remarkable feat.

The River facing wall of the Power House has been raised up to a safe elevation of 116m, and the Tail Race Channel has been completed for all Units. The Water Conductor System is almost ready now, according to the statement