Indian Army and Assam Rifles organises National Science Day

MARGHERITA, Feb 29: Indian Army and Assam Rifles orchestrated a thought-provoking lecture series titled ‘Changing Lives through Science’ to commemorate ‘National Science Day’ at Mahatma Gandhi High School in Bordumsa, Arunachal Pradesh, and ARPS Chariduar, Assam on Wednesday.

Attended by students from grades 8 to 10 and educators from the respective institutions, the event aimed to underscore the significance of fostering a scientific mindset in contemporary society. The lectures, delivered by company commanders from COB Bordumsa and Chariduar, facilitated engaging discussions with students, exploring the pivotal role of science in daily life.

Emphasising the indispensable role of science and technology in addressing present-day challenges, the COB commanders underscored their relevance in inspiring future generations toward the noble pursuit of nation-building.

In addition to the impactful lectures and discussions, practical demonstrations showcasing scientific principles were conducted, further enriching the learning experience for students and educators alike. Hands-on experiments and interactive sessions allowed participants to witness firsthand the wonders of scientific inquiry and innovation. By providing a platform for experiential learning, the Indian Army aims to ignite a passion for science and technology among the youth, empowering them to become catalysts for positive change in their communities and beyond.

A total of 194 students and 28 educators enthusiastically participated in the event, actively engaging in discussions and committing to a pledge titled ‘Striving to Build a Scientific Temper’, reaffirming their dedication to the principles of science.

The event not only fostered a sense of unity but also kindled goodwill among the youth, who pledged their unwavering support to the security forces. The Indian Army looks forward to organising similar initiatives in the future, further fostering scientific curiosity and national spirit.