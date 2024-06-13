Indian Army Conducts Exercise JAL RAHAT For Flood Relief In IIT Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 13: In a concerted effort to bolster flood relief operations and enhance coordination among various agencies, the Indian Army, in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Service Selection Board (SSB), and Assam Police, conducted a comprehensive flood relief exercise titled ‘Jal Rahat’ at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

The ‘Jal Rahat’ exercise, held on Wednesday, aimed at raising awareness among local communities about flood relief procedures and fostering seamless coordination among all stakeholders involved in such operations.

It showcased the extensive capabilities of both military and non-military agencies in executing relief operations and underscored the importance of coordinated efforts in mitigating the impact of floods on lives and property.

Various aspects of rescue operations, including immediate medical aid and the utilization of advanced flood relief technologies, were highlighted during the exercise. Expert teams from the Indian Army demonstrated rescue techniques, including helicopter winching operations, while the SDRF and NDRF conducted underwater rescue simulations, showcasing their specialized skills.

The exercise not only instilled confidence among local residents regarding the efficacy of rescue operations during floods but also reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Army and other government agencies to provide timely and effective assistance during such calamities.

Major General Vishal Singh, SM, VSM, GOC, 21st Mountain Division, graced the event as the chief guest, along with Rajiv Rana, DIG Sector HQ, SSB Rangia, and other dignitaries and officials. The exercise is expected to further strengthen the resolve of the Indian Army in its nation-building efforts and ensuring the security and well-being of the citizens.