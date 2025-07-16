26.4 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
type here...

Indian Army marks World Youth Skills Day with interactive event in Tinsukia

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 15: The Indian Army organised a day-long youth outreach programme at Phillobari Higher Secondary School in Tinsukia district to mark World Youth Skills Day, drawing the participation of over 140 local youth in a series of interactive and future-focused sessions.

- Advertisement -

Held under the theme “Empowering Youth, Enabling Progress,” the event aimed to promote skill development, innovation, and career awareness among young people in the region.

Related Posts:

The initiative focused on equipping participants with 21st-century skills essential for navigating a rapidly evolving job market.

A motivational session was conducted to highlight the importance of acquiring modern competencies and embracing change through innovation.

This was followed by a practical demonstration on the use of Artificial Intelligence and drone technology, showcasing their application in agriculture, disaster management, and community development.

- Advertisement -

The hands-on display offered rural youth a close look at emerging technologies, generating considerable interest and engagement.

Participants also took part in open discussions, where they shared challenges related to education, employability, and digital access.

Experts offered advice on building self-confidence, improving communication skills, and making informed career decisions.

The Indian Army, through this initiative, reaffirmed its commitment to the holistic development of the region’s youth, aiming to inspire and prepare them for a dynamic future.

- Advertisement -

The event concluded in an atmosphere of enthusiasm, with participants expressing appreciation for the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow.

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Invasion by people of one religion’ altering state’s demography: Assam CM

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon