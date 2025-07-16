Indian Army marks World Youth Skills Day with interactive event in Tinsukia

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 15: The Indian Army organised a day-long youth outreach programme at Phillobari Higher Secondary School in Tinsukia district to mark World Youth Skills Day, drawing the participation of over 140 local youth in a series of interactive and future-focused sessions.

Held under the theme “Empowering Youth, Enabling Progress,” the event aimed to promote skill development, innovation, and career awareness among young people in the region.

The initiative focused on equipping participants with 21st-century skills essential for navigating a rapidly evolving job market.

A motivational session was conducted to highlight the importance of acquiring modern competencies and embracing change through innovation.

This was followed by a practical demonstration on the use of Artificial Intelligence and drone technology, showcasing their application in agriculture, disaster management, and community development.

The hands-on display offered rural youth a close look at emerging technologies, generating considerable interest and engagement.

Participants also took part in open discussions, where they shared challenges related to education, employability, and digital access.

Experts offered advice on building self-confidence, improving communication skills, and making informed career decisions.

The Indian Army, through this initiative, reaffirmed its commitment to the holistic development of the region’s youth, aiming to inspire and prepare them for a dynamic future.

The event concluded in an atmosphere of enthusiasm, with participants expressing appreciation for the opportunity to learn, connect, and grow.