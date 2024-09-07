27 C
Indian Railways to observe ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 6: In line with the government’s ongoing mission to promote cleanliness and hygiene across India, Indian Railways will observe the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign from September 14 to October 1. This year, the Swachhata campaign will be organised with the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ with the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration on October 2, 2024. It has been 10 years since the launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission by the government. The campaign was launched to sensitise people about observing proper hygiene, encourage them to desist from open defecation, and keep stations and railway tracks clean.

This year, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign will be based on three pillars of activities: Swachhata ki Bhagidaari, Sampoorna Swachhata, and Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs. The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign is designed to mobilise citizens through various activities. The campaign seeks to emphasise promoting Swachhata as part of behaviour: ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata’.

Major programs will be organised across NF Railway during this fortnight-long campaign to sensitise people on the importance of sanitation. The campaign will include various activities like mass cleanliness drives at workplaces, railway tracks, and station premises to raise awareness among railway employees and passengers. The campaign will also recognise Safai Mitras, sanitation workers, and other stakeholders who have been integral to the program. Organising medical camps at various health units, providing safety PPEs and medical equipment, and holding sensitisation workshops for health and wellbeing are part of this mega campaign. 

