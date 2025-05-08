Indians are solidly behind PM, armed forces: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI, May 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the people of India are united and firmly behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces in the wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’— India’s retaliatory action following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote for the panchayat elections at Amingaon in Kamrup district, Sarma said, “The armed forces have launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ to avenge the Pahalgam attack, and we are ready for any provocation from Pakistan.”

‘The entire nation stands firmly behind our government and our armed forces in supporting the decisive action against terrorists through Operation Sindoor’, he said.

The CM said all are aware from the press briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh that the Indian armed forces have struck terrorist camps in the heart of Pakistan.

‘This is the time when we should stand unitedly with our government and our armed forces and pray for their success’, he added.

The CM further said there should be no doubt on the ‘ability of our forces as they serve revenge with proof’.

Earlier in the day, Sarma had said the country knows how to give a befitting reply to its enemies.

Reacting to ‘Operation Sindoor’, the chief minister said enemies of India would be eliminated, even inside their own homes.

This is the ‘new India. India knows how to give a befitting reply to its enemies. The enemies of India, wherever they are, will be killed by entering their homes”, he said

Sarma also took to social media to express his support for the Indian armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, uploading a poster dated May 7, which read, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given an apt reply and the Indian armed forces have taken revenge for the Pahalgam killings.”

Another poster, shared by the CM in the same post, has the date April 22 with the Pakistan flag and armed terrorists in the background, along with their quote ‘Tell Modi about it’.

After the attack, Sarma had reacted with a salutation, ‘Jai Hind’, and praised the Indian armed forces for the strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister also posted a short video of fighter jets and air force personnel with the caption ‘The pride and glory of India – Indian Army’.

He also reposted the tweets of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the operation.

Indian armed forces struck nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

The missile strikes were carried out in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists were killed. (PTI)