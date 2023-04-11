India’s Economic Growth Discussion Held

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, April 10: Delivering a talk on ‘India’s post 20 Experience in Economic Growth’ organised by IQAC in collaboration with the Department of Economics, Demow College, former HoD, Economics, Dr Prafulla Hazarika said that despite India’s claim for robust economic growth over the last decade or so, the country is placed at a poor 132nd position.

He added that only 16.2 percent of the population enjoys the major share of the GDP while the rest are still in the 5.5 dollar poverty level. The share of the agricultural section in 1991 was more than 30pc but it has come down to 17.4 pc in 2021- he said.

Dr Devakanta Phukan, principal, Demow College, spoke about his experience during a visit to the South Alabama University in the US in the 90s. Dr Wakidur Rahman, the librarian, welcomed the invited speaker and spoke on the objectives. Prof Parshmita Gogoi led the felicitation programme.