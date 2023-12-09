19 C
Injured wild elephant transforms into human-friendly companion in Kathiatoli

NAGAON, Dec 8: In a heartwarming tale of compassion and dedication, a limping wild elephant discovered near Ahutoli, close to the Kandali Reserve Forest in Nagaon, has undergone a remarkable recovery due to a month-long special medical care and the unwavering attention of forest personnel from the Kathiatoli Forest Range. The discovery was made by the forest team in early November, and since then, Debabrata Khanikar, the range officer of Kathiatoli forest range, played a pivotal role in the rehabilitation process.

Sources reveal that the forest personnel, including officer Khanikar, dedicatedly cared for the injured elephant round the clock for over two weeks, providing sustenance and medication without resorting to tranquilisers. Additionally, veterinary specialists from Barhampur veterinary hospital were consulted, making continuous efforts to ensure the well-being of the wild elephant. The resilient creature has now moved to the vicinity of the reserve forest, currently stationed at Solmari village, a few kilometers away.

A specialised team of medical experts, led by Dr Jogal Baruah from CWRC, Panbari in Kaziranga National Park, recently visited Solmari village to assess the injured elephant comprehensively. Suspecting a fracture in the left forelimb, the medical team opined that a full recovery might take a few more days. Consequently, they directed the forest officials to continue administering medication for another couple of weeks.

Debabrata Khanikar, the range officer of Kathiatoli forest range, shared with this correspondent that the injured wild elephant has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from aggression to friendliness. The forest staff can now approach the elephant closely, offering food and medicine without hesitation or fear. This positive development not only marks a significant improvement in the elephant’s health but also enhances the ability of forest personnel to assist during the convalescent period.

 

