‘International Mother Language Day’ observed at Biswanath College

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Feb 21: The ‘International Mother Language Day’ was celebrated at Biswanath College on Tuesday. The programme was organised under the aegis of Department of Assamese. Dr Karabi Gogoi, HoD of Economics chaired the event.

Taking part in the programme as the resource person, Assistant Professor of the Department of Assamese, Balin Bhuyan explained the significance of the day. He stated that the ‘Mother Language Day’ was the initiative of Bangladesh where the people of Bangladesh fought for recognition of the Bengali language. It is now observed all over the world to promote the preservation and protection of all languages used by different people around the world. Since many languages are dying due to the grip of globalisation, therefore we should be aware of the preservation of our language and culture.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaben Kalita also urged everyone to become responsible towards the protection of own language and to protect purity of mother language. Tapti Duti Borah and Dr Karabi Gogoi recited two poems in this event. From the chair, Dr Gogoi said that mother language is the language of our heart; and therefore, we should respect our language and do the needful for its protection. The event was anchored by Manas Jyoti Das, Assistant Professor in the Department of Assamese. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion included Dr Khagen Saikia, HoD, Assamese; Dr Naresh Thakur, HoD, English; Dr Lalit Baruah, Department of Physics; Dr Debojit Baruah, Department of Philosophy; Miss Bhagyashree Gogoi, Department of Assamese, Dipjyoti Nath, Department of Political Science; and Manjur Hussain, Department of Philosophy besides the students of Assamese and other departments.