I&PR employees bid adieu to ADIPR Pradeep Brahma

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT BureauGUWAHATI, May 3: Additional director of Information and Public Relations Assam, Pradeep Brahma was formally felicitated in a meeting held at the auditorium hall of Information and Public Relations department, Guwahati on Monday.

The departmental officers and employees spoke about his career in the farewell meeting held under the chairmanship of director of Information and Public Relations, Manabendra Dev Ray.

In the meeting, all the speakers pointed out that his dedication, efficiency, hard work, strong leadership and qualities in his career have been able to move everyone forward. Speaking on the occasion, director of Information and Public Relations Manabendra Dev Ray said, “As a sign of love and respect for the retired additional director, a help desk named ‘Brahma’ will be opened to help the retired officers and employees in difficult times. Apart from this, the officials and employees in the district and sub-divisional offices can also avail these facilities as well.”

The director also stated that it has also been decided to provide sugar and blood pressure measuring machines as services.

It needs to be mentioned that additional director of Information & Public Relations, Assam, Pradeep Bramha took his retirement on April 30 after 33 years of his dedicated service. Additional director Pradeep Bramha joined the Information and Public Relations department in 1989 and he took his retirement with pride by holding the post of additional director of Information and Public Relations Assam for the last 6 years.

The farewell meeting was also attended by the joint director of the Information and Public Relations department, Jyotirmoy Chakraborty and D N Loying, deputy director Pranjit Kumar Hazarika, Zahid Ahamed Tapadar, other officers and employees of the department.

