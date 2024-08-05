Iron rod-laden truck recovered from Desang river

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Aug 4: Sivasagar police recovered the truck loaded with iron rods that skidded off the Desang bridge on NH 37, broke through the side railings, and nose-dived into the overflowing waters of the river on July 16. The truck had remained underwater since then due to the river being in full spate.

Miraculously, both the driver, Mukibur Rahman, and the handyman, Dilbar Hussain, survived the accident. They swam to the bank and were admitted to Jaysagar Civil Hospital by the police in serious condition.

The 12-wheeler truck (AS 06 AC 4926) was carrying iron rods from Tinsukia to Jorhat. Since the truck is still stuck in the silt of the riverbed, it will require significant effort to pull it out.