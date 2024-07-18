Truck accident at Desang bridge

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 17: A road accident occurred on the Desang bridge at NH-37 on Tuesday night, resulting in two people being seriously injured. According to sources, a truck loaded with iron rods was traveling from Tinsukia to Jorhat when it hit the railing of the Desang bridge and fell into the Desang river.

- Advertisement -

The driver, Mukibur Rahman, and the handyman, Dildar Ali, were seriously injured but managed to escape. According to the information received, both the driver and handyman fell into the water but swam to the riverbank. They were taken to Joysagar Medical but were later referred to Jorhat for better treatment.

The Sivasagar Police reached the area and took stock of the situation. An SDRF team also arrived and began searching the Desang river. After the news spread, people gathered on the Desang bridge to witness the incident. As of the time of this report, the truck has not been found.