30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 18, 2024
type here...

Truck accident at Desang bridge

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 17: A road accident occurred on the Desang bridge at NH-37 on Tuesday night, resulting in two people being seriously injured. According to sources, a truck loaded with iron rods was traveling from Tinsukia to Jorhat when it hit the railing of the Desang bridge and fell into the Desang river.

- Advertisement -

The driver, Mukibur Rahman, and the handyman, Dildar Ali, were seriously injured but managed to escape. According to the information received, both the driver and handyman fell into the water but swam to the riverbank. They were taken to Joysagar Medical but were later referred to Jorhat for better treatment.

The Sivasagar Police reached the area and took stock of the situation. An SDRF team also arrived and began searching the Desang river. After the news spread, people gathered on the Desang bridge to witness the incident. As of the time of this report, the truck has not been found.

Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tezpur Mahila Samiti conducts training in water hyacinth products

The Hills Times -
Foods That Increase Uric Acid Levels 9 Exotic Summer Vacation Destinations In India Top 7 Largest Rivers In South India T20 World Cup: Top 5 bowlers with the lowest economy min 20 overs 2024 Paris Olympics: India’s Top 10 Medal Hopes