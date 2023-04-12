Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Silver Jubilee Celebration In Jorhat

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 11: A two-day colourful programme to celebrate silver jubilee was held on April 8 and 9 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jorhat. Despite the logistical challenges due to the pandemic, the event was successfully organised, honoring the legacy of Rupali, who was a resident of the nearby village Borjali, and whose life and works continue to inspire many.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, which is a residential school run by the Government of India, is located in a serene and natural environment, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The school was about to celebrate the silver jubilee in 2020, has a proud history of community involvement and active participation in various cultural and social activities but due to pandemic the celebration got postponed.

The silver jubilee celebration was a grand cultural extravaganza that showcased the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Assam and India. The event also marked the launch of a trilingual memoir, ‘Rupkatha,’ which chronicles the life and times of Rupali, and provides a fascinating glimpse into the cultural and social milieu of Assam in the early 20th century.

The celebration was attended by former students of the school, local dignitaries, and members of the community who have been associated with the school over the years. The auspicious inauguration of the Shobhayatra was conducted by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, with the assistance of BB Ramatak, assistant commissioner of Shillong Region and Colonel Benudhar Saikia of the Indian Army. On April 9, Laksheshwar Saikia, chief commercial manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, participated as a distinguished guest in the programme, where he delivered a speech as a designated speaker.

Dr. Atanu Kumar Dutta, the President of Jorhat Science and Technology Institute, emphasized the importance of education in the current educational system and invited students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the institution to acquire knowledge easily and effectively. Former students Ipshita Borah and Rashmi Kalita also participated in the event, where Shantilal Teli, the Principal of the school, and Kulbir Bhujel, the responsible and duty-bound Vice Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Dimahasao, Haflong, spoke about the responsibilities and duties of students.

Dr. Kalpajyoti Bora, the President of the former student association of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jorhat, Titabar, unveiled a plaque at the preparation ceremony of the Silver Jubilee Celebration. As part of the program, the trilingual memoir book “Rupkatha” published in Assamese, English and Hindi, edited by former student Dhrubajyoti Bora,and released by the founder and chairman of the school, Krishnakanta Baruah. Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tassa was present at the event and delivered a speech for the benefit of the students, promising to provide funds for the construction of the school auditorium.

Participating in a nostalgic event held at their alma mater, Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council Chairman Kumud Chandra Kachari and the Council’s Chief Executive Member Pratap Kachari, along with former school principal Dr. Aruna Gupta, gave speeches. The event, titled “Journey with Light,” was organized by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jorhat, and featured former student and General Secretary Dr. Giorgi Saikia.Cultural programs featuring music, dance, drama, and other performances are often organized at night in Assam. The program usually involves the participation of students, teachers, staff, former students, and employees of the school in various roles. Everyone participated in the program with equal enthusiasm.