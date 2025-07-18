26.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 18, 2025
Joint enforcement drive conduct in Duliajan

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 17: The Dibrugarh District Transport Department, in coordination with the district administration, conducted a joint enforcement drive in Duliajan on Thursday to curb transport-related violations.

The operation was led by District Transport Officer Hirakjyoti Deka and Executive Magistrate Kaustav Moni Das.

During the drive, the team carried out checks on multiple e-rickshaws and unauthorised old motorcycle dealerships. Several illegal dealerships were sealed on the spot.

Enforcement action was also taken against motorcycles, light motor vehicles, and heavy vehicles found violating road safety norms.

