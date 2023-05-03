Jorhat Central Jail inmates given training on computer basics, detergent making

- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 2: A training programme aimed at nurturing the skills of the inmates of Central Jail, Jorhat on digital literacy and to make them capable of manufacturing detergent-based products which could be supplied to outlets got off to a start on Tuesday.

The month-long training programme on computer basics and detergent making for inmates of Central Jail, Jorhat, was inaugurated by the chief general manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Assam Regional Office, Naveen Dhingra on Monday.

An official of Jorhat Extension Centre of Tool Room and Training Centre (TRTC), Guwahati, under Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, informed that the skill development training programme to be conducted by TRTC, is supported by NABARD.

Arindam Saha, Project Manager (In-charge), TRTC, Guwahati, and the NABARD CGM, RO, Guwahati addressed the trainees in a brief ceremony held at the jail premises and hoped that they would be able to develop their skills to become self-employed.

Jorhat deputy commissioner (in-charge) Pranab Kumar Bora, Jorhat additional deputy commissioner Arun Kumar Brahma, Central Jail, Jorhat, superintendent Abani Kumar Muktiar, Jorhat additional SP (Headquarters) Mrinmoy Goswami and Head, Training, TRTC Guwahati, Kamal Chandra Kumar, attended the programme.

The NABARD officials assured the jail inmates that the bank would provide necessary support to the inmates to start their own business ventures after completion of their prison terms.

