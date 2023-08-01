NABARD celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in West Karbi Anglong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: In commemoration of India’s 75th Independence Day, NABARD, along with the Lead Bank Office Karbi Anglong, Dalmia Bharat Foundation, Hawaipur Jirim Gaon Rural Haat Committee, and Money-wise Centre for Financial Literacy, organised the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) program. The event, with the theme ‘Achievements @75: Transforming Lives and NABARD’s Contribution’, took place at two locations in Jirim Gaon, Hawaipur, and Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing Skill Centre Lanka on Saturday. The program witnessed participation from over 70 individuals.

K Vaiphei, DDM NABARD Karbi Anglong, elucidated NABARD’s distinctive role as the Apex Development Financial Institution of the country and highlighted various projects sanctioned in West Karbi Anglong district to develop the farm and off-farm sectors and rural infrastructural facilities. He mentioned significant projects like the Weekly Rural Haat at Jirim Gaon, supporting local organic products vendors, wadi-based Tribal Development Projects benefiting over 500 tribal families, and Farmers’ Producer Organisations (FPOs) promoting locally suitable crops. He also emphasised NABARD’s assistance in capacity building and training of SHG members for income enhancement under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) and Livelihood and Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) in various sectors such as handloom weaving, bamboo handicraft, broom making, and food processing using local raw materials. Additionally, Vaiphei highlighted that ten projects related to agriculture, rural connectivity, flood control, and social sectors were sanctioned for the district under different tranches of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) since its creation in 1995-96.

Lead district manager, N Basumatary, briefed the attendees about low-cost social security schemes like Pradhan Mantri Surakhsha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana (PMJJY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). He also encouraged fish farmers to avail the benefits of the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme. Additionally, Amorjit Bey, assistant area manager of Moneywise Centre for Financial Literacy, presented information about the Financial Inclusion Fund.

Members of the Hawaipur Rural Haat Committee shared the benefits of the market shed for rural poor tribal farmers and expressed their gratitude to NABARD and Dalmia Bharat Foundation for their support.

Officials and faculties from Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), a CSR wing of Dalmia Bharat Group, elucidated the collaborative efforts with NABARD in aiding the rural poor, especially the tribal community, through skill training, wadi-based tribal development projects, and marketing infrastructure in the project area.

During the AKAM program, dignitaries distributed training completion certificates to youths from West Karbi Anglong who underwent a 2-month skill training in Retail Sales Associate (RSA) at Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing. The training, implemented by DBF with NABARD’s support under the NABSKILL program, proved fruitful, with 18 out of 30 trainees securing gainful wage and self-employment opportunities.