Jorhat district admin distributes chicks in observation home

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 23: The Jorhat district administration on Thursday distributed chicks to juveniles lodged at the Observation Home for Boys at Lichubari here in a bid to make them earn a livelihood and make them self-dependent.

The chicks were given to the juveniles by ADC Kavita Kakati Konwar under the direction of Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kimar Barman.

The move to distribute chicks to the juveniles was the initiative of the deputy commissioner.

Barman said that it is seen at times that juveniles when they leave the home take to crime again as they are in need of money.

“Raising chicks and giving them the scientific training to do so will give them a means of sustenance. It is our responsibility to show them the path to earn their livelihood and be independent,” he said.

The juveniles were given training on how to raise the chicks in a scientific manner by Jorhat district Poultry Farm director Dr Sarovar Sahdre

The ceremony was attended by ADC Parinita Chakravorty, principal of the Observation Home Divya Deori and officials of the department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary.