JUA condemns ban on media entry at IIT Guwahati

GUWAHATI, Sept 13: The Journalists Union of Assam (JUA) has expressed deep concern over the IIT Guwahati authorities preventing mediapersons from entering its premises.

The restriction imposed on media persons from entering the IIT Guwahati campus is highly condemnable. JUA strongly opposes such a decision that infringes on the rights of journalists.

Samim Sultana Ahmed, president, and Dhanjit Kumar Das, general secretary of the Journalists Union of Assam (JUA), said in a statement that the decision by the IIT Guwahati authorities violates the freedom of the press. Such a decision by the IIT Guwahati authorities cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

JUA urges the IIT Guwahati authorities to lift the unwarranted ban immediately.