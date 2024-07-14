30 C
Jyotiraditya Scindia , Himanta Biswa Sarma discuss expanding telecom services in Assam

GUWAHATI, July 13: Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday to discuss various development issues in the state, including the expansion of telecommunication services.

Scindia, who had been on a two-day visit to the Northeast since Friday, held a morning meeting with Sarma and described their discussions as fruitful, emphasising their shared commitment to advancing Assam’s development.

“Also discussed on potential areas where telecommunication services can be expanded to move towards a more ‘Connected and Digital Assam’,” the Union minister posted on X.

Sarma also wrote on X about the meeting and said the duo had a good discussion on several topics, including improving digital infrastructure in Assam by augmenting penetration of 4G, 5G and high-speed internet services.

They also addressed strategies for developing a skilled workforce to support telecom infrastructure and implementing advanced technologies for swift network restoration in flood-prone areas.

The ministers also discussed improving coordination with the North Eastern Council and expediting the implementation of projects sanctioned by the DoNER Ministry. (PTI)

