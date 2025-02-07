Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to visit Gauhati University on February 25

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Union Minister for Development of North Easter Region (DoNER) and Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit the prestigious Gauhati University on February 25, 2025 the day when ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ commences.

- Advertisement -

The university vice chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta met education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Union minister Scindia in New Delhi and extended his warm invitation to them to visit the campus and inspire its students.

“Union Minister Shri Scindia accepted the invitation and would visit the campus on February 25 when the Advantage 2.0 begins, while Union Minister Shri Pradhan will soon let us know about his visit to the campus and deliver an annual lecture,” said Prof Mahanta.

Prof Mahanta, who extended his personal invitation to them during his recent visit to New Delhi, said: “Gauhati University has a rich history of imparting quality higher education in the Northeast India. Its legacy is diverse, vibrant and inclusive. We are excited to welcome Shri Scindia and Shri Pradhan on the campus.”

He said that he had the honour of meeting with the two Union Ministers to personally invite them to grace our university and inspire our students.

- Advertisement -

“Shri Pradhan reflected on his long-standing association with the university, commending our ongoing efforts and offering valuable insights on several key areas,” revealed Prof Mahanta.

“For instance, he emphasized the need for skill-enhancing courses to prepare students for the future workforce and underscored the importance of expanding high-end research. His mention of a tech-knowledge base for the Northeast and support for our incubation centre was particularly encouraging,” added Prof Mahanta.

According to Prof Mahanta, Union minister Pradhan praised the GU for its unique features, including its botanical garden, and urged the institution to take a leadership role in driving the discourse and research on sustainability, both in the Northeast and across India.

The VC said that Scindia will visit the campus on February 25, 2025, after chairing a session in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Advantage Assam. He will join the degree distribution ceremony as the Chief Guest and will interact with students and faculty members.

- Advertisement -

Prof Mahanta said that Scindia has been a strong supporter of the university’s initiatives and has committed to support its growth.

“Shri Scindia was highly reassuring in extending his support to the University for which we are very grateful. His visit will certainly inspire both the faculty and students at Gauhati University,” Prof Mahanta added.

The VC said that the visits of the esteemed Union ministers will further strengthen the Gauhati University’s standing as a premier institution of higher education in the region, highlighting its dedication to offering world-class competitive knowledge to its students.