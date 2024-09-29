KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang inaugurates renovated Diphu tourist lodge

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 28: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, inaugurated the newly renovated and modernized Diphu tourist lodge to on Saturday. The renovation was completed under the SOPD-G scheme for the fiscal year 2024-25, transforming the lodge into a fully operational facility for tourists.

Previously occupied by the army, the lodge was vacated following discussions with the Director General of Police and the Home Secretary. The Tourist Department has since undertaken extensive repairs, making the lodge ready to welcome visitors from outside the region. The facility now includes lodging, a restaurant, a bar, and a conference hall for meetings.

Karbi Anglong boasts numerous natural tourist attractions, including Kangthilangso, Longsokangthu, Belughat, Silveta, Langvoku, and Kaipholangso, making it a unique destination in Northeast India. The KAAC is committed to developing these sites by improving road access, landscaping, and creating welcoming spaces for tourists.

Ritish Enghi, Executive Member of KAAC for Tourism and Water Resources, highlighted that the Tourism Department celebrated World Tourism Day in an innovative manner this year, organizing three days of activities from September 26 to 28. The event, jointly organized by Diphu Government College, the Tourism Department, and the Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association, featured activities such as an extempore speech contest and a drawing competition for students, all themed around “Tourism and Peace.” Enghi emphasized the importance of a peaceful environment for tourism to thrive, noting that increased security leads to a greater influx of visitors eager to experience the region’s culture, food, and lifestyle.

The inauguration event was attended by several dignitaries, including KAAC Chairman Raju Tisso, MLA Bidyasing Engleng, Member of Autonomous Councils (MACs), and Principal Secretary Mukul Kumar Saikia. Under CEM Ronghang’s leadership, Karbi Anglong continues to focus on restoring peace and promoting tourism, drawing more visitors to experience the beauty and hospitality of the region.