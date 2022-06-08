KAAC Elections: Mob Torch Down-Ballot Papers in West Karbi Anglong

Violence erupted at polling both in No-1 Duar Amla constituency in West Karbi Anglong as the final phase of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) election got underway on Wednesday.

According to reports, ballot boxes were destroyed and papers were reportedly set on fire by local people.

Following this, the police personnel resorted to blank firing to disperse the mob.

Speaking to the media, one of the electors said, “We consider this polling as illegal, we won’t allow the election commission to take away these ballot boxes from the polling station of Duar Amla constituency. We demand re-election or else we won’t allow continuing the polling. We have burnt the ballot papers. Assam Police is responsible for this. The seal was missing from certain ballot boxes and after half an hour it was found with the police.”

It may be mentioned that polling for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) elections spread across two hill districts continued till 4.30 pm.