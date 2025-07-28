KADCC demands CBI probe into Namrata, Jyoshita cases

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, July 27: The Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) staged a dharna in Diphu on Sunday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Namrata Engtipi and the suicide of Bongaigaon PWD Junior Engineer Jyoshita Das.

Led by KADCC president Raton Engti, the protest saw the participation of general secretaries, vice-presidents, spokespersons, and other Congress workers.

The demonstrators accused the BJP-led government of failing to ensure the safety of women and condemned the rising incidents of rape and gender-based violence in the region.

The Congress leaders criticised the state government’s handling of both cases, demanding greater accountability and transparency.

They asserted that only an independent investigation by the CBI could ensure justice for the victims and restore public confidence.

Highlighting the party’s continued focus on women’s safety and justice, the KADCC reaffirmed its commitment to raising its voice against gender-based violence.

The party is expected to maintain pressure on the government as the investigations into the two cases progress.