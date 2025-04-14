38.2 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 14, 2025
type here...

Kamakhya Temple Priest Found Dead in Sacred Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances

Sarma’s body was discovered floating in the pond by early-morning devotees who had arrived to begin their prayers.

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 14: In a perplexing and tragic incident, a panda—a guide and priest—of the revered Kamakhya Temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the temple’s sacred Saubhagya Kunda early Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Himangshu Sarma, a well-known figure in the temple community.

- Advertisement -

Sarma’s body was discovered floating in the pond by early-morning devotees who had arrived to begin their prayers. The Saubhagya Kunda, situated within the temple premises, is a holy water body where pilgrims customarily cleanse their feet before offering worship to Goddess Kamakhya.

Related Posts:

Upon spotting the lifeless body, local rescuers rushed to retrieve and revive him. Unfortunately, all efforts were in vain, and Sarma was declared dead at the scene, sending shockwaves through the temple and its visitors.

Although the sudden death has raised alarm, initial examinations did not reveal any signs of foul play. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine how the incident occurred.

A police team reached the spot shortly after being alerted and began their inquiry. Sarma’s body was subsequently transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy report is currently awaited and is expected to provide clarity on the cause of death.

- Advertisement -

Later that evening, the final rites of Himangshu Sarma were performed at Kamakhya in the presence of grieving family members, friends, and fellow priests.

View all stories
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh Police Arrest Two in Major Crackdown on Cheating Cases

The Hills Times -
Bohag Bihu 2025: Date, History, and Significance 10 Offbeat Getaways in Himachal to Unwind Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection