Kamakhya Temple Priest Found Dead in Sacred Pond Under Mysterious Circumstances

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 14: In a perplexing and tragic incident, a panda—a guide and priest—of the revered Kamakhya Temple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the temple’s sacred Saubhagya Kunda early Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Himangshu Sarma, a well-known figure in the temple community.

Sarma’s body was discovered floating in the pond by early-morning devotees who had arrived to begin their prayers. The Saubhagya Kunda, situated within the temple premises, is a holy water body where pilgrims customarily cleanse their feet before offering worship to Goddess Kamakhya.

Upon spotting the lifeless body, local rescuers rushed to retrieve and revive him. Unfortunately, all efforts were in vain, and Sarma was declared dead at the scene, sending shockwaves through the temple and its visitors.

Although the sudden death has raised alarm, initial examinations did not reveal any signs of foul play. The exact cause and circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine how the incident occurred.

A police team reached the spot shortly after being alerted and began their inquiry. Sarma’s body was subsequently transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy report is currently awaited and is expected to provide clarity on the cause of death.

Later that evening, the final rites of Himangshu Sarma were performed at Kamakhya in the presence of grieving family members, friends, and fellow priests.