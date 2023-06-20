Kamakhya Temple Announces Timings for AMBUBACHI 2023 in Twitter

Guwahati, June 20: The official handle of Kamakhya Temple (@KamakhyaTemple1) took to Twitter to announce the timings for the much-awaited AMBUBACHI festival, a significant event in the temple’s calendar. Devotees from across the country are eagerly anticipating the auspicious occasion.

According to the tweet, the Prabritti ceremony, marking the commencement of the AMBUBACHI festival, will take place on June 23rd at 02:30 AM. This early morning ritual holds immense importance for devotees who flock to the temple seeking blessings and spiritual fulfillment.

The tweet also revealed that the Nribritti ceremony, symbolizing the conclusion of the festival, will be held on June 26th at 02:56 PM. Devotees are advised to mark this time in their calendars to ensure they don’t miss this significant moment.

Furthermore, the temple administration informed followers that on the same day, June 26th, the temple doors will open for darshan after the Ritualistic Bath and Daily Puja. This presents a golden opportunity for devotees to experience the divine presence of the goddess and offer their prayers.

AMBUBACHI is a renowned fertility festival celebrated annually at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam. It is dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya, who is believed to undergo her menstrual cycle during this time. The festival holds great cultural and religious significance, attracting thousands of pilgrims and tourists.

The Kamakhya Temple, situated atop the Nilachal Hill, offers breathtaking views of the Brahmaputra River and is one of the most revered Shakti Peethas in India. Devotees consider it a sacred pilgrimage site and seek the blessings of the goddess for various reasons, including fertility, prosperity, and liberation.

As the AMBUBACHI festival approaches, preparations are underway to ensure the smooth conduct of the rituals and the comfort of devotees. The temple authorities have taken necessary measures to manage the crowd and maintain COVID-19 protocols, ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors.

Devotees and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the AMBUBACHI festival, as it presents a unique opportunity for spiritual growth and connection with the divine. The Kamakhya Temple invites everyone to be a part of this auspicious celebration and seek the blessings of the revered goddess Kamakhya.