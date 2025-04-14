38.2 C
Grenade and Ammunition Recovered Near India-Bhutan Border Ahead of Bihu

The discovery, made on April 13, 2025, has raised serious concerns as the state prepares for one of its most important and widely celebrated festivals.

GUWAHATI, APR 14: In a major security alert just ahead of the Rongali Bihu celebrations, a grenade and live ammunition were recovered from Kumarpura village in Assam’s Tamulpur district, situated near the India-Bhutan border.

Security forces, including local police and paramilitary units, stumbled upon the cache during a routine operation in a remote part of the village. The area has since been cordoned off, and extensive search operations are underway to rule out the presence of additional threats.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident, treating it as a potential threat to public safety. The recovery of such weaponry so close to the Bihu festivities has sparked fears of a larger security issue, possibly involving insurgent groups or criminal networks active in the border regions.

Though the origin of the grenade and ammunition remains unknown, officials are exploring multiple angles. Among the possibilities being investigated is whether the weapons were intended to disrupt the upcoming cultural events or were simply being transported through the area.

