Lord Banke Bihari Adorned in Assamese Attire on Bohag Bihu, Celebrating Cultural Harmony

GUWAHATI, APR 14: On the sacred occasion of the Assamese New Year, the revered Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan witnessed a deeply moving and culturally rich celebration.

For the first time in history, Lord Shri Banke Bihari Ji was adorned in traditional Assamese attire, bringing immense joy and pride to the people of Assam and devotees from across the nation.

The Lord was resplendent in garments made from Assam’s iconic Muga silk, with a traditional Gamusa gracefully draped around his neck. This divine ensemble, unveiled in honor of the Bohag Bihu festival, drew thousands of worshippers to the temple from the early hours of the morning.

Each devotee was captivated by the stunning sight, where spirituality met cultural tribute in a truly unforgettable moment.

Draped in the golden hues of Muga and the elegance of Pat silk, Lord Banke Bihari Ji’s appearance was nothing short of divine. For many, it was a spiritually uplifting and emotionally resonant experience, symbolizing the temple’s embrace of Assamese culture within its sacred walls.

This special attire, or poshaak, was a heartfelt offering from the family of Shri Atmaram Garg, a respected resident of Six Mile, Guwahati. Their contribution was a gesture of reverence and cultural pride, deeply appreciated by devotees and Assamese communities alike.

The event gained national attention, with prominent news outlets highlighting the celebration online. Assamese people around the world rejoiced, seeing their beloved traditions honored at one of India’s most revered temples.

This historic occasion not only celebrated Assam’s rich heritage but also beautifully showcased the spirit of cultural unity.