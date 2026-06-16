Karbi Anglong admin reviews road safety and anti-drug measures

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 15: District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong Aranyak Saikia and Senior Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh on Monday chaired the monthly review meetings of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) and the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office in Diphu.

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Representatives from various departments, including Public Works Department (Roads), National Highways, Transport, Health, Excise and Education, participated in the meetings.

The deliberations focused on strengthening road safety measures, improving inter-departmental coordination and intensifying efforts to create a drug-free and disciplined society.

Officials reviewed the implementation of ongoing road safety initiatives and discussed measures to promote responsible driving practices and reduce road accidents across the district.

The NCORD meeting also assessed efforts to combat substance abuse and emphasised the need for sustained coordination among departments and enforcement agencies to curb the drug menace.

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The district administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring safer roads, encouraging responsible citizenship and strengthening anti-drug initiatives through continued collaboration among all stakeholders.