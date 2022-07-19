Karbi Anglong: Tuliram Ronghang Allocates Portfolios To Newly Elected Member

Karbi Anglong: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Chief Executive Member, Tuliram Ronghang on Tuesday allocated departments amongst the new executive members.

In this regard, KAAC issued a notification dated 19 July, 2022 which read, ” Consequent upon formation of New Executive Commtte of the 13th Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) vide notification No. KAAC/A.D 207/2017/19, Dtd. 19/07/2022 allocation of subjetcs departments amongst the new excutive members (E.Ms) of the 13th Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) are here by made temporarily with immodiate effect.”

As per the notifications, Tuliram Ronghang, CEM will be looking after Finance, Personnel (Council and transferred sector) all centrally spnsored schemes, projects including 14th and 15th Finance Commission.

In addition to this, Ronghang will responsible for special packages and any other subjects or departments which are not allocated to any other executive members.

Mongol Sing Timung, EM has give a charge of PHE, Archeology and Museum while Amarsing Tisso, EM has been given a responsibility of Agricluture, Land Revenue and Land reforms and excise.

D. Uphing Maslai, EM will look after Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Dairy Development and Surjya Rongphar, will be looking after Health and Family, Art and Culture, Information and Public Relations.

Richard Tokhi have been given a charge of Education while Prabhat Ch. Taro will be responsible for Soil Conservation, Industries and Commerce.

Lunsing Teron will look after Irrigation, P&RD and Sericulture while Rina Terangpi will be responsible for social Welfare and ICDS and Library.

Ritesh Enghi has got a charge of Water Resources and Tourism while Bili Mohan Khaklary will be looking after Food and Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs and Transport.

Apart from these, Kangbura Killing has got a charge of Co-operation, Town and Country Planning and Town Committe Affairs and Madhuram Lekthe will be responsible for Fisheries, handloom and Textiles and Adult education.

Lastly, Mukut Mahanta has been given a charge of DRDA, printing and Stationary and Legal Metrology.