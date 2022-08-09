Karbi bodies stage protest in Delhi as Autonomous state demand gains momentum

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 8: A sit-in demonstration was held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi by the delegation led by Karbi Anglong NC Hills Autonomous State Demand Committee (KAANCHASDCOM) and allied organisations demanding immediate implementation of Article 244(A) of Indian Constitution for granting of Autonomous State.

The sit-in-demonstration began from morning 10 am to 1:30 pm in which more than 350 delegations of KAANCHASDCOM, KSA, Karbi So-arlo Amei, etc participated.

Participating in the demonstration, MP Horensing Bey said, “If Prime Minister Narendra Modi could scrape Article 370 of Indian Constitution of special provision for Jammu & Kashmir, then there is no difficulty for him (Prime Minister) to implement Article 244(A). The members of ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ have already met the Prime Minister, other MPs and with the Ministry of Home Affairs as the BJP government at the Centre will very soon implement the small state agenda. Before the Winter Session of Parliament begins the ‘Team Karbi Anglong’ will again meet the Central government.”

Bey further said despite the signing of MoU in 1995 and MoS 2011 and MoS 2021, the Central government understands that these are not the immediate solution for the hill tribes of Assam. The demand for Autonomous State through the democratic process should continue, the MP said.

President, KAANCHASDCOM, Ajit Timung said the provision of Article 244 (A) was made in the constitution in 1971, but despite having the provision the successive governments at the Centre were not interested. On December 26, 1988 and on July 25, 1989, the KANCHASDCOM, KSA, DSU had held a ministerial talk with and on 23 April and September 24, 2002 has held a Secretarial level discussion with the Central government. On August 5, 2016 the former MP Birensing Engti placed a private member bill on Assam Re-organisation (Karbi-Dimanchal ) bill (Bill No.146 of 2016). “We are demanding that the bill should be taken up by a resolution in the next winter session of parliament,” Timung said.

Executive Member (EM), KAAC, Surjya Rongphar; KSA president, Thangsing Timung; president, DSU, Prodip Singyung; president, KARSA, Bina Terangpi; president, KUYA, Rajesh Killing; president, Garo Students Union, Prokash Sangma; president, Gorkha Students Union, Surjya Chetry and president, TTNO, Ako Namsi also attended.