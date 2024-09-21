Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong holds candlelight vigil for murdered woman

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 20: In protest against the gruesome murder of a woman on Lumding Road, Diphu, on Wednesday evening by unknown miscreants, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong – a leading Karbi women’s organisation in Karbi Anglong – has organised a candlelight vigil by lighting candles to remember the victim and to express grief with the family members.

- Advertisement -

In a shocking incident, a 49-year-old woman was found brutally murdered on Diphu-Lumding Road, approximately 4 kilometers from Diphu town, when the victim was returning home from a jhum cultivation site on Wednesday evening. The victim, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was discovered with her hands tied, clothes torn, and evidence of severe physical assault, as per the information provided by the family members.

Participating in the program, the KNCA general secretary, Kajek Tokbipi, said it is very unfortunate that a woman has been murdered. The KNCA condemned the shameless act in the strongest terms. In recent days, there have been several cases of alleged rape and murder, which clearly indicate that there is no security for women. Women are becoming scared to go out freely, as their lives are not secure, Tokbipi said.

Tokbipi also stated that the KNCA condemned the inaction by law and order authorities for taking so much time in nabbing the culprits.

The KNCA urged law and order authorities to take prompt action in arresting the culprits, to award stringent punishment against them, and also appealed to the concerned authorities for women’s security.

- Advertisement -

The KNCA submitted a memorandum to the district commissioner of Karbi Anglong, Nirola Phangchopi, urging the quick arrest of the culprits.

A copy of the memorandum was also handed to the SP of Karbi Anglong, Sanjib Kr Saikia, for the immediate arrest of those involved and for the safety of women.

- Advertisement -