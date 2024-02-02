Karbi Tribes Usher In New Year With Traditional Celebration ‘Ningkan Kimi’

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 1: The Karbi community in Assam and neighboring states of Northeast India marked the advent of their traditional New Year — Ningkan Kimi — with vibrant festivities and cultural expressions.

Villages and towns resonated with the spirit of the occasion, as community members engaged in various activities throughout the day. Festivities included traditional games, sports events, community meetings, and discussions, culminating in a communal feast and a cultural night in the evening.

Ningkan Kimi holds particular significance for the Karbi tribes, signifying the commencement of agricultural activities in the month of February. This period is regarded as the first month of the year for the Karbis. The month begins with tribesmen venturing into the jungles for selecting sites for agriculture. The jungle is cleared, dried for a month, and then burned down before the sowing of crops begins.

In recognition of the cultural importance of Ningkan Kimi, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) declared a holiday on February 1.

Phonglangso village, under Ward No.14, took the lead in organising the Ningkan Kimi celebration. Led by village headman Nobin Engleng, the villagers gathered at the village playground for the festivities.

The celebration commenced with “Vur Kamatha,” a ritual sacrifice of chickens performed by Karbi priests Dhansing and Hukur Kro, seeking prosperity for the village and protection from evil. The day included a morning marathon race, drawing, extempore speech, and quiz competitions for village children. An all-Karbi Anglong Badminton Competition took place in the evening, followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

A community feast was organized in the late afternoon, and the cultural night featured performances by artists Sarhon Bey, Sarlongki Bey, Mirlongki Rongphar, and dancer Om Chetri.

Several churches also joined the celebration, conducting special worship services for Ningkan Kimi. Rongchingdon Baptist Church, for instance, held a morning service with prayers for elected representatives, including MPs, MLAs, chief executive member (CEM), executive members (EMs), and MACs of KAAC, seeking positive leadership and the peace and prosperity of the land.

The joyous festivities extended to various villages, including Sankur Anglong, Rongtharve, Rongkimi, Rongbin Aklam, and Matipung, as they embraced the cultural richness of Ningkan Kimi.