Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow 2023 concludes

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, April 25: Under the patronage of local organisations of Demow and in association with the people of Demow, the Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow 2023 started in Demow Public Playground on Sunday for two days. As per the schedule, the programme started with flag hoisting. After that the drawing competition, pitha pana competition, egg fight competition, Bihu dance competition, Gabharu bihu competition, Husori Bihu and Bihuwati competition were also organized on Sunday.

On Monday afternoon, Dhol Badan, Pepa Badan competitions were organised and prize distribution ceremony was held where the winning competitors of different competitions received their prizes.

Popular Singer Krishnamoni Chutia performed in the cultural programme on Monday night. The Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow 2023 concluded on Monday.

