HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 30: The Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow 2023 will be organised in Demow public playground on April 23 and April 24.

An organising committee was also formed for the Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan Demow. The laikhuta of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow 2023 was installed by members of Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmillan, Demow in Demow public playground on Thursday.