Monday, March 10, 2025
Three Arrested in Suspicious Death of Manipuri Housewife Near Imphal Airport 

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 10: Three suspects, including the husband of a woman whose body was recovered floating under mysterious conditions in a local pond close to Imphal airport, have been arrested by Manipur police.

The arrests followed mass protests by Meira Paibis, a women’s rights organization, calling for speedy justice in the case.

The victim was 31-year-old Chingtham Ningol (Thokchom Ongbi) Matouleibi Devi, who was discovered dead in a pond at Malom Makha Leikai on March 7. After the discovery, the police filed an FIR and initiated an inquiry into her unnatural death.

The arrested personnel have been identified as Thokchom Tomba (22), the late husband, as well as Thokchom Manaobi Singh and Thokchom Ongbi Ibemcha Devi. The authorities have booked them for harassment and held them accountable for the unfortunate death of Matouleibi, which has left behind three children.

In accordance with the judicial process, the suspects were produced before the duty magistrate in Imphal West, who remanded them in police custody till March 13 for further interrogation.

The Joint Action Committee held a mass protest on March 9 against the death of Matouleibi, mounting pressure on the law enforcement to respond quickly. Subsequently, the police arrested the three suspects and stepped up investigations to find the complete details of the case.

