Assam Police Crack Down on Rs 400 Crore Online Trading Scam, Two Arrested

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 10: In a high-profile crackdown against online trading scams, Assam Police apprehended two key suspects, Muzakir Ahmed and Sahanul Alam Laskar, on March 9 in Badarpur, Sribhumi District.

The two allegedly organized a giant scam in their firm, Shakir & Company, cheating investors of almost Rs. 400 crore.

These arrests are a part of a continued law enforcement effort to counter the spate of online trading frauds in the state. Earlier, on March 1, another suspect, Chinomy Das, was detained by authorities, who allegedly cheated investors of a minimum of Rs. 50 crore.

Officials suspect that Das ran the fraudulent operation with the assistance of his family members and girlfriend. The efforts are now on to trace other offenders and retrieve the diverted funds.

The operation comes after a large-scale investigation into online trading scams that have infested Assam over the past few months.

Another case that gained prime time exposure involved actor and social influencer Sumi Borah and her husband, Tarkik Borah, who surrendered to police on September 12, 2024, after ten days of evading arrest.

The case of theirs is connected to scam mastermind Bishal Phukan, whose scams brought huge financial losses to many investors.

Even though the Gauhati High Court has recently granted bail to Sumi Borah in the CBI investigation, she is still in custody because there are charges pending against her in two cases registered at Duliajan and Borborua police stations.