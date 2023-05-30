33 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
type here...

Keshab Mahanta visits Sivasagar Medical College site

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -


HT Correspondent
DEMOW, May 29: State Health minister Keshab Mahanta visits the Sivasagar (Demow) Medical College site in Maskara where the medical college will be constructed. Minister Mahanta told the media here on Monday that the works of the Sivasagar (Demow) Medical College will start from this year and the tender process has started.
During the visit to the Sivasagar (Demow) Medical College site in Maskara on Monday, Aditya Vickram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, Bitupon Neog, district development commissioner, Phyllis Hrangchal, Demow circle officer, PWD officials, other officials and local people were present.

Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Best IT Courses After 12th
Best IT Courses After 12th
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Most Expensive Statues In The World
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

30 May, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Assam’s GI Tagged Products Best IT Courses After 12th Countries With Lowest Fuel Prices Most Expensive Statues In The World Countries With Largest Lithium Deposits