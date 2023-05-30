Keshab Mahanta visits Sivasagar Medical College site



HT Correspondent

DEMOW, May 29: State Health minister Keshab Mahanta visits the Sivasagar (Demow) Medical College site in Maskara where the medical college will be constructed. Minister Mahanta told the media here on Monday that the works of the Sivasagar (Demow) Medical College will start from this year and the tender process has started.

During the visit to the Sivasagar (Demow) Medical College site in Maskara on Monday, Aditya Vickram Yadav, deputy commissioner of Sivasagar district, Bitupon Neog, district development commissioner, Phyllis Hrangchal, Demow circle officer, PWD officials, other officials and local people were present.

