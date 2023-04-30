Khelmati High School Organises NEP Training Programme

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 29: Khelmati High School under Balipara education block in Sonitpur organised a day-long training programme on ‘implementation of NEP 2020, involvement of teaching community and other stakeholders of the society and its impact on the future of the students’ at its meeting hall on Thursday. Conducted by school head Jaanmoni Devi, the day-long training programme was attended by Asstt Professor, Bodo department of Rangapara College, Prasanta Boro, SMDC, President of the school, Momi Basumatary, social worker, Keshab Chandra Baruah, retired headmaster of Omeo Das high school, CRCC of Bandarmari cluster, Biswajit Baruah, all head teachers of all the lower and upper primary schools under Bandarmari Cluster-1, over fifty parents from different villages and the teaching staff of Khelmati High school.

Prasanta Boro who attended as chief speaker of the programme, highlighting aim of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 said that if all concerned, particularly the teachers delving deep into the subject matter get involved with NEP 2020 it could definitely bring transformational reforms in school and higher education thus shaping India into a global knowledge superpower. Stating the policy is built on the foundational pillars of access, equality, quality, affordability and accountability, the noted academician also said that it is aligned with the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Dwelling at length he also said that as the policy is aiming at making school and colleges more holistic, flexible and multidisciplinary, suited to 21st century needs and bringing out the unique capabilities of each student, the teacher’s role will be the prime focus for succeeding in this venture.

Informing every subject concerned teacher will have to show in their performance in developing children in their own area concerned he also urged the teaching community to dedicate themselves, else they would have to face drastic action by the authority concerned like curtailment of their increment, punishment transfer etc. “However, as this is a common effort and a team work as well supported by all stakeholders of the society we need to come forward to make the policy a successful one.” He maintained.

Other dignitaries present in the programme also spoke on the issue and urged all concerned to take the matter seriously considering the future of both students and the nation as well.