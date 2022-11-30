19 C
Kiren Rijiju visits Numaligarh Refinery

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Union minister for Law and Justice, government of India, Kiren Rijiju visited Numaligarh Refinery and took stock of its ongoing activities including its ongoing mega refinery expansion project.
He was received at the Central Control Room by MD NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan and thereafter he interacted with the officials of NRL.
The minister was briefed about refinery operation processes, interlocks and alarms and presented a glimpse of the wax packaging process. Later, he visited the Assam Bio Refinery Project site adjacent to the refinery, where the first of its kind 2G Bio Refinery is being implemented with bamboo biomass as feedstock.
Earlier, the minister was accorded a warm and hearty welcome by CMD OIL Dr R Rath upon his arrival at Numaligarh Refinery Township on Sunday evening.
Rijiju reviewed the performance of NRL and OIL along with its future plans on Monday including future plans in presence of Ashok Bhattarai, state vice president, BJP Assam; Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan and senior officials of OIL and NRL.

 

