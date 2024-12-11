KKHSOU to host national seminar on ‘Women in Unorganised Sectors’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW), is set to host a two-day national seminar on ‘Women in Unorganised Sectors’ on December 12 to 13, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The event will be held at the University City Campus at Khanapara, Guwahati, and aims to bring together scholars, activists, policymakers, and stakeholders to address critical issues related to the empowerment and welfare of women working in unorganised sectors.

The seminar will provide a platform for in-depth discussions and deliberations on the challenges faced by women in the informal economy, explore policy measures, and advocate for solutions to improve their social and economic status.

The seminar will be inaugurated on December 12, 2024, at 10:30 am, with a formal address by the chairperson of the seminar, Professor Joydeep Baruah, followed by the keynote address by Vandana Upadhyay, professor of Economics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh. A special address would be delivered by Professor Nilika Mehrotra, department of Sociology, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. Professor Rajive Mohan Pant, vice chancellor of Assam University, Silchar would grace the seminar as the chief guest. The inaugural session would end with the presidential remarks from Professor Rajendra Prasad Das, vice chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University.

Over the two days, the seminar will feature distinguished speakers from across the country, including academicians, social activists, government representatives, and experts in women’s welfare. The sessions will cover a wide range of topics. Panel discussions and interactive sessions will be conducted, offering participants the opportunity to engage in critical debates and share ideas on promoting gender equality and social justice for women in unorganised sectors.

The seminar will conclude on December 13, 2024, with a valedictory session including an address from Dr Ritimoni Bordoloi, convenor of the two-day seminar.

The seminar is expected to be a significant step in raising awareness about the issues faced by women in unorganised sectors, and the university is proud to be hosting this important event with the support of the NCW.