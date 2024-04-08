Kokrajhar celebrates GI registration of 13 Bodo cultural products

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 7: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), in association with Bodo Sahitya Sabha and Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad, conducted a grand celebration and thanksgiving ceremony on Saturday following the successful registration of Geographical Indication (GI) tags for 13 Bodo traditional and cultural products across the country.

Thousands of participants from different places attended the event wearing traditional Bodo attire such as dhokona, jwmgra, gamcha, and aronai. The event took place at the Govt HS & MP School playground in Kokrajhar.

The chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, state cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Dr Surath Narzary, several leaders representing various social organisations, parties were present at the event, which was chaired by ABSU president Dipen Boro. CEM Boro said that Bodos had fear and apprehension if their language, culture, and traditions would assimilate into others and die down in the course of time, but the great revolution launched by Bodofa UN Brahma under the banner of ABSU saved the Bodos from losing their status and identity. He said Bodos were warriors and hardworking in nature, and they love their culture and tradition very much, for which they are surviving with their identity and status. “Now, we have got a stamp over our 13 traditional items for GI registration, and now no one will be able to claim or misuse our traditional products,” he said, adding that out of 21 traditional items and products, 13 have been registered under the GI tag, and 8 more ethnic products are likely to get GI registration as early as possible.

He expressed that the entire Bodo community feels proud of the successful registration of Geographical Indication (GI) for 13 Bodo traditional and cultural products.

“In connection with the great news of 13 GI recognition, I am very happy to participate in the grand celebration and thanksgiving ceremony organized by All Bodo Students Union – ABSU, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, and Dularai Bodo Harimu Afad,” Boro said.

In his speech, ABSU president Dipen Boro stated that the 13 traditional and cultural articles of the Bodos have been certified under Section 16(2) of the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry, Government of India. The awarding of prestigious GI tags to Bodo jotha, gongona, gamsa, sifung, serja, khardwi, kham, gongar dunjia, thorka, keradapini, jwmgra, dokhona, and eri silk are fruits of the ceaseless efforts of the BTR government. He emphasised that this achievement gives them and all people of the world cause to celebrate the rich and beautiful Bodo culture. He mentioned that this renewal of effort aims to foster and promote peace, unity, and harmonious co-existence among all communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region and to preserve their culture and glorious heritage. Boro acknowledged the strong initiatives of the GI Tag Board headed by EM Reo Reowa Narzihary and his members for the successful registration of the GI tag of 13 traditional Bodo items.

State cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma stated that the Board of GI Tag of the Bodos applied for the registration of 21 traditional items and ethnic food items, of which 13 items received the GI tag. He emphasised that after getting GI Registration, the 13 traditional products of the Bodos would be the sole copyrights of registered items. Brahma also mentioned that more items, including the traditional aronai, will receive registration soon. He highlighted the competition between handloom and powerloom products of traditional dresses and expressed concern over the downgrading value of traditional garments due to increasing powerloom products in neighboring Assam. He stressed the importance of enhancing handloom products and emphasised that after GI tag registration, traditional dresses would not be produced by businessmen on a commercial basis.

During the ceremony, ABSU, BSS, and DBHA felicitated various individuals including the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro, head of GI Tag Board EM Reo Reowa Narzihary, and professors of GMGC Ganesh Hingmere and Rashmi Hingmere, who played key roles in the GI tagging of 13 Bodo traditional items.