32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
type here...

Landslide in Meghalaya Disrupts Guwahati-Silchar Route

A landslide in Meghalaya has disrupted the Guwahati-Silchar route, causing significant travel delays. Assam authorities are working to restore normalcy and clear the debris.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: A major landslide in Meghalaya has severely disrupted the Guwahati-Silchar route, leading to significant travel delays and inconveniences for commuters. The landslide, which occurred due to heavy rainfall, has blocked the crucial roadway, cutting off one of the key transportation links between Assam’s capital and Silchar.

- Advertisement -

Authorities in Assam are actively working to restore normalcy by clearing the debris and ensuring the safety of the route. The disruption has impacted both passenger and freight traffic, causing delays and logistical challenges for travelers and transporters alike.

The landslide has highlighted the vulnerability of the region’s infrastructure to natural disasters, particularly during the monsoon season. Local authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution and remain updated on the status of the route as restoration efforts continue.

Efforts are underway to expedite the clearance process, with teams working around the clock to ensure that the route is reopened as soon as possible. In the meantime, alternative routes are being suggested to minimize the impact on travel.

As Assam and Meghalaya continue to face the challenges posed by the monsoon, this incident underscores the need for ongoing infrastructure improvements and disaster preparedness in the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Govt Launches Statewide HIV Awareness Campaign

The Hills Times -