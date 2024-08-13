HT Digital

August 13, Tuesday: A major landslide in Meghalaya has severely disrupted the Guwahati-Silchar route, leading to significant travel delays and inconveniences for commuters. The landslide, which occurred due to heavy rainfall, has blocked the crucial roadway, cutting off one of the key transportation links between Assam’s capital and Silchar.

Authorities in Assam are actively working to restore normalcy by clearing the debris and ensuring the safety of the route. The disruption has impacted both passenger and freight traffic, causing delays and logistical challenges for travelers and transporters alike.

The landslide has highlighted the vulnerability of the region’s infrastructure to natural disasters, particularly during the monsoon season. Local authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution and remain updated on the status of the route as restoration efforts continue.

Efforts are underway to expedite the clearance process, with teams working around the clock to ensure that the route is reopened as soon as possible. In the meantime, alternative routes are being suggested to minimize the impact on travel.

As Assam and Meghalaya continue to face the challenges posed by the monsoon, this incident underscores the need for ongoing infrastructure improvements and disaster preparedness in the region.