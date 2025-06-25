24.7 C
NFR works to restore Lumding–Badarpur rail connectivity after landslide

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is working tirelessly to restore train services on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section following a major landslide that caused significant disruption.

The landslide blocked the track, leading to the suspension of train operations to ensure the safety of passengers and protect the railway infrastructure.

In response to the situation, a high-level emergency meeting was convened to review the damage and formulate immediate solutions.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from NFR, the State Government, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and other concerned agencies.

The goal of this meeting was to coordinate efforts for clearing the debris and restoring the disrupted rail line as soon as possible.

The landslide, which impacted the critical hill section, presented significant challenges for the restoration process.

Nevertheless, NFR has mobilised its resources swiftly, deploying heavy machinery, equipment, and skilled manpower to the site.

Railway teams are working around the clock to clear approximately 50,000 cubic metres of muck and stones that have accumulated near the railway retaining wall.

Of this, an estimated 30,000 cubic metres of debris must be cleared before work on the track can begin.

While the restoration work is ongoing, train services on the affected section remain suspended for the safety of passengers.

Continuous joint monitoring and coordinated efforts are underway, with senior railway officials from the Lumding Division and Headquarters actively overseeing the restoration operations.

NFR has assured the public that train services will return to normal as soon as the track is cleared and safety can be guaranteed.

Until the track is fully restored, several trains will be either cancelled or partially cancelled.

The list of affected trains includes those departing on June 24, 25, and 27, 2025, including the Rangiya-Silchar Express, Silchar-Rangiya Express, and Guwahati-Silchar Express, along with a number of other key services.

Passengers are advised to stay informed through official communication channels for updates on train services and restoration timelines.

In addition to the train cancellations, partial cancellations have also been announced for several trains.

For instance, the Deoghar-Agartala Express, the Sealdah-Sabroom Kanchanjunga Express, and the Silchar-Coimbatore Express will be short-terminated or short-originated, and some portions of their routes will remain cancelled until further notice.

Passengers are advised to check the official railway websites, helplines, and social media handles to stay up to date on the status of their trains.

The restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with a large team of railway engineers and officials stationed at the site.

Senior railway personnel from the Lumding Division are actively monitoring the operations to ensure that all efforts are being taken to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.

Given the complexity of the terrain and the scale of the debris, the restoration process is being coordinated with state authorities and the NHAI to ensure that the work proceeds as smoothly as possible.

The rail administration has expressed its deep regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured them that every effort is being made to restore services as soon as possible.

Until then, passengers are encouraged to stay updated through official channels to avoid any confusion.

NFR is confident that the train services on the Lumding–Badarpur section will be fully restored soon, allowing for the smooth resumption of operations.

The railway administration remains committed to ensuring the safety of passengers while working to resolve the disruption promptly.

In the meantime, NFR officials continue their coordinated efforts to clear the landslide debris and restore the affected track.

Once the restoration is complete, train services will be fully resumed, and the public can expect a return to normal operations without compromising safety.

