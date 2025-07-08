Landslides Paralyse Traffic on NH-27 in Assam’s Dima Hasao

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 8: Traffic movement on the crucial Haflong–Silchar section of National Highway-27 has ground to a halt after a spate of landslips due to non-stop rain in Assam’s Dima Hasao district. Things worsened on Monday with a new landslide close to the Lumding Bypass, grounding scores of heavy vehicles and making the road impassable.

This life-line road stretch, which doubles as part of NH-6 in some sections, is an important transport corridor joining Guwahati, Silchar, and Agartala. The halt has severely hampered the transport of goods and people, causing severe concerns regarding the availability of life-line commodities and general connectivity of southern Assam and surrounding states.

Transporters and truckers heading towards Barak Valley are stuck on both sides of the highway, with uncertain timing for traffic to resume. The current jam is already causing economic ripple effects, particularly in the Barak Valley and Dima Hasao districts, where daily living and commerce are highly dependent on the corridor. Officialdom has issued advisories calling on motorists to shun the route until further notice. Repair works, they added, will only start once the weather is better and the landslide-hit area is certified safe for operations.